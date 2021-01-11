Punjab: Police vacates house of dreaded Sikh militant after 28 years

According to the family, house was taken from them in September 1992. Manochahal was killed in encounter on February 27, 1993. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

After 28 years, Punjab Police on Monday vacated the house of Sikh militant Gurbachan Singh Manochahal in Tarn Taran’s Naushehra Pannua. Manochahal family had been contesting the case in court to take possession of the house since 1992.

Manochahal was among the most dreaded names of Sikh militancy in 1980s and 1990s. After serving in the Army in his youth, Manochahal had founded Bhindranwale Tigers Force of Khalistan after Operation Blue Star. His encounter in 1993 was considered as the end of militancy in Punjab.

Meanwhile, both the family and police are tight-lipped over the sudden turn of events. Police was earlier running police post from the house of Manochahal. Spread over three kanals, the house is on main road connecting Naushehra Pannua with Amritsar.

According to the family, house was taken from them in September 1992. Manochahal was killed in encounter on February 27, 1993.

His brother, Tarlochan Singh, was trying to take back house since 1997, after formation of first SAD-BJP government in state.

“Village panchayat has provided us new building for police post. So we have vacated the building,” said a police officer.

“Recently, we were asked by police if land belongs to village panchayat. We told police that land doesn’t belong to village panchayat. There was a court case going on over ownership of land. This land belongs to Aatma Singh Manochahal, father of Gurbachan Singh Manochahal,” said village Sarpanch Tarsem Singh.

Police have shifted their post to an old building near stadium.

“We have been contesting on court to take possession of our house for 28 years. Now we have got it,” said Tarlochan Singh.