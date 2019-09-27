Punjab Police recovers another Pakistani drone near Attari border

The Punjab Police Friday recovered a Pakistani drone which was used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of the state, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. This is the second such seizure this week in the state.

The drone, which was recovered in Punjab’s Mahawa village near Attari, was damaged and it could not fly back to Pakistan after delivering the consignment of weapon, PTI reported quoting police officials. However, no image was shown to the media.

The information was given by one of the four people arrested on Sunday, who is allegedly a part of a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). The terrorist module is backed allegedly by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Taran Tarn by violating the Indian air space three to four weeks ago.

Four members of the terrorist module — Balwant Singh alias Nihang, Akashdeep Singh alias Akash Randhawa, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh — were arrested from the outskirts of village Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

Police said that five AK-47 rifles (along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition), four Chinese made .30 bore pistols (along with 8 magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition), nine hand grenades, five Thuraya satellite phones along with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and Rs 10 lakh Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) have been recovered from them.

However, on Wednesday, Chief of South Western Command of the Army, Lieutenant General Alok Singh Kler, said India does not need to be “very worried” about Pakistan using drones to push arms across the border, as drones being used at present have limited capability, and Indian forces are adept at tackling them.

On reports that Pakistan sent some guns across the border through drones, Lt Gen Kler said the capability for carriage is “very little” in drones being used at present. “The news that we have heard recently about drones being used from across the border, their capability is very small at the moment,” he said.