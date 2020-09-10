Punjab Police gets 108 social media accounts blocked

Videos are being uploaded by them to incite public in the name of "human organ trade during COVID-19". Source: Pixabay

Punjab Police has got 108 social media accounts — 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter and 21 YouTube accounts/links — blocked by competent authorities for spreading vicious propaganda on organ trade during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving out this information, DGP Dinkar Gupta said: “A total of 151 accounts/links of Facebook, 100 of Twitter, four of Instagram and 37 of YouTube have been reported to the concerned Facebook, Twitter and Google authorities.”

He added that 12 FIRs have been registered so far at various police stations across Punjab against miscreants inciting public with malicious content.

The DGP said the Punjab Police’s Bureau of Investigations (BoI) had taken up the matter of blocking the spiteful accounts/links with the Cyber Law Division, Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, following which 108 accounts/links had been blocked so far. Further action on the remaining accounts is awaited, he said.

Gupta said the competent authorities of the concerned social media platforms had also been requested to provide information of users. “Suitable legal action will be initiated against the miscreants under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Indian Penal Code as soon as the user information is received,” he added.

According to Punjab Bureau of Investigation Director Arpit Shukla, the Cyber Crime Cell, Punjab, has also appealed to people not to share any kind of unverified/unauthentic posts, news, videos or stories regarding Covid on social media platforms, in the interest of the safety, security and maintenance of public order.

The Chief Minister had ordered the crackdown amid widespread rumour mongering and spread of fake news/spiteful videos by anti-social elements on social media platforms, intentionally to spread hatred, misinformation and disaffection.

Videos are being uploaded by them to incite public in the name of “human organ trade during COVID-19”. A wave of misinformation is being spread through various social media platforms that doctors and paramedics are falsely declaring people Covid positive and then they are taking out their organs for monetary benefits. “These obnoxious posts/videos on social media are not only defamatory to the state government and doctors but are also seen discouraging people from testing and treatment for Covid from various health facilities,” said Gupta.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly expressed concern over the loss of lives resulting from delayed testing as people misled by these fake posts/videos are not going for testing and treatment to hospitals, an official spokesperson pointed out.

