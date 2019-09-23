Punjab police busts terror module, four arrested

Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), allegedly backed by a Pakistan and Germany-based terror group that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Taran Tarn three to four weeks ago.

Advertising

According to a communique by CM Amarinder Singh’s office, the terror group was plotting attacks in Punjab and adjoining states. Police seized a cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and grenades during the operation. Four members of the module were arrested from the outskirts of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

CM Singh has decided to hand over investigation into the case to NIA to ensure that the conspiracy is “fully and expeditiously unravelled” as the module is suspected to have international links.

“…the Chief Minister has also urged the central government to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state of Punjab,” the government statement said.