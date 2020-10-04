Punjab Police busts Khalistan Zindabad Force terror module, arrests 2

Gupta said a case under various provisions of the IPC, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered at Police Station Mahalpur in Hoshiarpur district against the accused.

Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module of banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) by arresting two of its cadres in Hoshiarpur district.

The arrested accused were identified as Makhan Singh Gill alias Amli and Davinder Singh alias Happy, both residents of Noorpur Jattan village in Hoshiarpur, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

One MP5 sub-machine gun (with two magazines and 30 live rounds) and one 9mm pistol (with two magazines and 30 live rounds), besides a car, four mobile phones and an internet dongle were seized from their possession, the DGP said in a statement.

“During preliminary investigations, Makhan disclosed that they were in touch with Canada-based Harpreet Singh who had instigated them to raise a terror module in Punjab to carry out killings in the state. According to Makhan, who has earlier been a close associate of BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) chief Wadhawa Singh, Canada-based Harpreet, a KZF operative, is a frequent visitor to Pakistan and he’s a close aide of Pak-based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta,” the DGP said.

The accused further disclosed that the arms and ammunition had been arranged for them by Ranjeet Neeta through his associates, he added.

“A couple of other foreign-based terrorist handlers from Germany and the USA had also figured in the module, who were involved in transferring funds from abroad to Makhan alias Amli through different money transfer services and other funding channels as well,” Gupta said.

The DGP further said that Makhan was a hardcore pro-Khalistan militant who had been earlier arrested by the Punjab Police for his involvement in smuggling arms consignments into India and various terror-related offences.

“Makhan has been trained in Pakistan and he had earlier stayed in the USA during 1980s and 1990s. He has been very closely associated with Pak-based Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar and stayed with him in Pakistan for over 14 years,” he added.

Gupta said a case under various provisions of the IPC, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered at Police Station Mahalpur in Hoshiarpur district against the accused.

He said Makhan had been engaging in various terror and other criminal activities in the past. As many as seven cases had been earlier registered against him.

“A case was registered against Makhan under sections of Arms Act and UAPA on May 16, 2010 at Mehtiana police station in Hoshiarpur. Another FIR was registered against him by State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar under sections of Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act on July 25, 2010. Similarly, an FIR was booked against him on October 18, 2010 at Sadar police station in Hoshiarpur under sections of Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act read with sections of UAPA . Apart from this, he has an NDPS case against registered against him at Mahilpur police station on June 11, 2017 and another FIR is registered against him at Machhiwara police station in Khanna police district under sections of Explosive Substances Act,” DGP added.

The DGP said based on inputs about the disruptive designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements, who had plans to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state by launching terror attacks, security forces had launched a major drive in the state to conduct raids and check the movement and whereabouts of members of various terrorist modules busted in the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd