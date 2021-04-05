Punjab Police arrests close aide of gangster Bishnoi from Himachal

A few hours after the murder, a purported post on a Facebook page of Bishnoi, who is currently in Rajasthan’s Ajmer Jail, linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, Gupta said. (File)

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with Himachal Pradesh Police arrested a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who played a prime role in the planning, execution as well as providing shelter to killers of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhalwan on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said here on Monday.

Bhalwan was shot dead in February this year.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, who also goes by the aliases of Padda, Gagan Brar, Labh Singh Labhu and Gogi. He hails from Panjgarai Kalan village in Faridkot district.

Gupta, in a written statement to the media, stated that the killing was organised by Goldy Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin (Goldy’s) Gurlal Brar.

A few hours after the murder, a purported post on a Facebook page of Bishnoi, who is currently in Rajasthan’s Ajmer Jail, linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, Gupta said.

On February 21, Delhi Police arrested three men — Gurvinder Pal aka Gora, Sukhwinder Dhillon, and Saurabh Verma — alleged to be involved in the murder and the next day Punjab Police arrested Gurpinder Singh, resident of Ghania Wala village, in the case for providing weapons to the assailants.

“Investigations revealed that Gora was sharing a flat with Gagan Brar at Kharar and the conspiracy was hatched in this rented accommodation. Gagan being a close associate of Goldy Brar is wanted by Delhi Special Cell and Faridkot police for his involvement in the murder,” the DGP said.

“Delhi Police even raided his rented accommodation at Kharar but Gagan had inactivated all his communication channels and gave the slip before the raid as he got information about their arrest by the Delhi Police,” Gupta added.

DGP Gupta said that based on specific inputs, teams of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) and Counter-Intelligence Units of Punjab Police were tasked with arresting the accused under the supervision of Additional DGP (Internal Security) R N Dhoke. These teams tracked locations of the accused in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, and apprehended Gagan in a joint operation with the Himachal Police.

“During his preliminary interrogation, Gagan revealed that he was working as a bouncer in night clubs in Chandigarh and had been friends with Gora and Gurlal Brar for the last over four to five years. He had got the job of a bouncer with the reference of Gurlal Brar,” added Gupta.

The DGP said that “Gora introduced him to Goldy Brar. Two persons named Rajan Pandey aka Vishal and Chhotu, who seemed to hail from Haryana, stayed in their room for about 20 days and left the room with Gora two days before the murder”.

“On the instructions of Goldy, Gagan handed over a bagful of arms and ammunition to an unknown person near First Bite Pizza at Kharar, a day before the murder. This bag was brought by Gora and kept in the wardrobe of his room,” Gupta said.

“After Delhi Police raided his rented accommodation, he took shelter in a friend’s flat at Kharar for the next two days and then went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. From there he went to McLeod Ganj and then reached Kasol in Himachal Pradesh,” the DGP added.

“During his escape, Gagan remained in contact with Goldy via various OTT (over the top) apps and Goldy also sent him money via Google pay for his living expenses,” the DGP said.