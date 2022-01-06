SC to hear plea seeking probe into PM Modi’s security breach

The Supreme Court will take up on Friday a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security while on a visit to Punjab Wednesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, before whom the matter was mentioned by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, asked him to serve a copy of his petition to the Punjab government and added that it will hear it Friday.

Singh told the bench that it has to be ensured that what happened is not repeated and urged it to take up the plea.

The bench asked him what he expected the court to do in the matter.

Singh said it was a serious lapse and unacceptable security breach, and that given the political situation in the state, there has to be a probe monitored by the court into the police bandobast. This, he added, was necessary to ensure that such incidents do not recur