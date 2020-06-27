Punjab: PGIMER research scholar among six new Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Passengers being checked at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur ISBT, Mohali, on Friday. Passengers being checked at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur ISBT, Mohali, on Friday.

Six new coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 242. Seven patients who recovered from the disease were also discharged from the hospital. The district now has 54 active cases.

The new cases include a woman research scholar of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). While one was reported from Baltana, the remaining five cases were reported from Behda village in Derabassi sub-division.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that the new cases include women between the age group of 18 to 34. He added that except for the research scholar, the five new patients were working in a meat factory in Derabassi. “Our teams are already working to trace the contacts of the positive cases. All these five women were from UP,” he added.

Speaking further, Dr Manjeet Singh said that out of the total 242 cases, 185 have been discharged after being cured. “We have a good recovery rate of 76.4 per cent. We are hopeful that more patients will be discharged in the coming days. We have been working extensively on collecting samples and tracing contacts,” he added.

