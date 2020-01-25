Punjab PCS officer accuses IAS officer of sexual harassment

The PCS Officers Association has sought a stern action against the IAS officer. (Representational image) The PCS Officers Association has sought a stern action against the IAS officer. (Representational image)

A PCS officer has accused a Punjab cadre IAS officer of “sexual harassment”. While the 2012-batch IAS officer is director of a department, the PCS officer is his subordinate in the same department.

The complainant, backed by her cadre colleagues met Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh Friday and sought action against the IAS officer for his allegedly “inappropriate” behaviour. The PCS Officers Association has sought a stern action against the IAS officer.

The IAS officer, however, said that he did not anything about the complaint. “I do not know what the complaint is. If you WhatsApp me the complaint then I will react,” he said.

Refusing to divulge any details, the complainant confirmed it to The Indian Express that she was part of the PCS officers’ delegation that met the Chief Secretary.

“I have been a victim. But I would not like to say anything at this juncture,” she said.

Sources said that she told the Chief Secretary that she had been a victim to her senior’s “inappropriate” behaviour more than once. She is learnt to have told the Chief Secretary that he asked her out for coffee but she had categorically refused to respond to his “advances.”

Chief Secretary was not available for comments. He did not respond to text message also.

