These Punjab jail inmates shared their savings to help flood-affected people in Kerala

Khalsa Aid team receives demand draft of Rs 21,000 from superintendent of Patti sub-jail in district Tarn Taran of Punjab. Khalsa Aid team receives demand draft of Rs 21,000 from superintendent of Patti sub-jail in district Tarn Taran of Punjab.

Even as Kerala recovers from the recent disaster inmates of Patti sub-jail in the border district of Tarn Taran in Punjab, have donated money from their savings towards flood relief in the rain-battered state. The contributions from inmates range from Rs 5 to 500 and the step was taken after jail’s deputy superintendent Harpreet Singh motivated them to raise funds for the flood-hit state.

Patti town in Tarn Taran district is otherwise known for rampant drug trade and addiction among youths. Speaking to The Indian Express, Harpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of the jail, said that he went to barracks and spoke to the inmates about the disaster that has struck Kerala and motivated them to raise funds. He added that no inmate was forced or pressed to contribute as most of them did not even had Rs 5 to contribute. Still, the inmates along with staff contributions managed to raise Rs 21,000 which was donated on Tuesday.

“At least 50 of our inmates have given Rs 5. The amount does not matter, what matters is their intention and that they felt the pain of our fellow countrymen in Kerala who need our help. I just told inmates two things- that people of Kerala are also our own and that such disasters can strike anywhere. So, we should help them. They were very positive and all inmates who had some money contributed for the cause. We managed to raise Rs 21,000 including my own and staff’s contribution. We have given money to Khalsa Aid as we saw their videos of serving langar to people in Kerala,” said Harpreet Singh.

He added that of 260 inmates lodged in Patti sub-jail, at least 120 are undertrials or convicts in drug peddling cases. “I am very proud that inmates of our jail gave positive response for the voluntary cause. They are also human beings and have feelings. They were very positive when I spoke to them first. Some of them took responsibility to collect funds from each barrack,” added Singh.

Gursahib Singh, a volunteer from Sikh philanthropist organization Khalsa Aid, who collected Rs 21,000 from Patti sub-jail on Tuesday, along with his team, said, “We are delighted that our aim to spread humanity and treat all humans as one, has also reached a jail where inmates raised funds for us. Seeing their praiseworthy decision, we came here to collect it and thank them.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App