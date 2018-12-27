Punjab panchayat polls: Several submit pleas challenging rejection of papers

Candidates have started submitting applications in DC offices across Punjab seeking reasons for rejection of their nomination papers in the run-up to the panchayat polls. Some candidates of Faridkot block had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court raising objection over the rejection of nomination papers following which the court passed orders on December 25 asking DCs of all the districts to give reasons of rejection of nomination to all candidates within 48 hours of submission of such application. The Punjab government has also filed a review petition in this connection and the hearing will be on December 28.

However, Punjab is going to Panchayat polls on December 30 and such an order before polls has raised question mark as whether the polls will be held on time or be delayed. A total of 78 applications were filed by various candidates in Faridkot, 77 in Muktsar and more than 50 applications each in Ludhiana, Barnala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Fazilka areas.

Bunty Romana, a SAD leader from Faridkot, said, “As many as 78 of our candidates have submitted applications with the DC Faridkot Wednesday. They gave vague reasons regarding rejection of papers of our candidates and one common reason was encroachment of panchayati land by the candidate concerned. In many villages, there is no panchayati land even than such reasons have been given by the block development officers (BDOs). In case they fail to give any reason, our candidates will contest the Panchayat polls.”

HS Saran, ADC, Muktsar, said, “We have received 77 applications and they have been marked to the Ros concerned to personally call all the candidates and show them the papers explaining the reason of rejection of nomination papers.”

Rajiv Prasher, DC, Faridkot,told mediapersons, “Applications are being forwarded to the concerned ROs following high court orders. Candidates will be called by the ROs.”