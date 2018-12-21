Punjab panchayat elections: Jailed gangster’s mother in fray for sarpanch post

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s mother, Sunita Bishnoi, has filed her nomination papers to contest panchayat polls from Abohar’s Duttaranwali village. Sunita filed her nomination papers for the sarpanch’s post on Wednesday and said that she had done it after being urged by the villagers to do so.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged at Jodhpur jail. Bishnoi is in jail over charges of murder, extortion, car-jacking with FIRs against him registered in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. He comes from the Bishnoi community, which is spread in Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab bordering Rajasthan. He was in the news recently when he issued death threats to actor Salman Khan from jail in January over the blackbuck killing case.

While Sunita currently lives with her other son, Anmol Bishnoi, in Jodhpur, she has agricultural land in Duttaranwali village. Sandeep Kumar, her neighbour in the village who got her nomination papers filed, said, “Lawrence has always helped villagers. Dirty politics is behind his notoriety as a gangster. Villagers have asked his mother to contest polls and therefore she has filed her nomination papers. Otherwise, she was not interested at all.”

He added: “There were total five contestants from this village, including Sunita. Three, all from the Bishnoi community, have already extended their support to Sunita. However, one Surinder Bhagria still is in the fray. Tomorrow is the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers. If it will not be a unanimous election, Sunita will withdraw her papers. Let’s hope that Surinder also supports her by tomorrow.”

Sunita lives in Jodhpur as her son studies there, but she travels to the Abohar village frequently. She told The Indian Express that she is not being backed by any political party. “I have agricultural land in the village and even my native house is here. My son, Anmol, studies in Jodhpur, so we live on a rented accommodation there. However, I stay in village for 15 days a month. If chosen as sarpanch, I will serve the village full time,” said Sunita.

About the police cases against her son, she said,”He has been falsely implicated in most cases.”