Take 5: ‘We just look up at sky when free or lying in open’, says Punjab village sarpanch

On Oct 3, Singh was one of the sarpanchs of the state’s border Fazilka district “sensitised” by the BSF on “how to identify a drone”. The BSF has sounded an alert over Pakistan sending drones carrying weapons.

1) What was the BSF briefing about?

It was a quarterly meeting of the BSF with farmers in which issues related to paddy harvesting had to be discussed. But we were first given a presentation on how to spot drones in the sky. A projector was used to show pictures.

2) Was the briefing useful?

I have seen drones at weddings and political rallies and thought these were used only for taking high-quality pictures or to make videos. We were told these were being used by Pakistan to drop ammunition and even drugs. In Amritsar area, over 80 kg of weapons were dropped by Pakistani drones. Hence we need to stay alert.

3) Has the village been alerted too?

After the BSF meeting, I got an announcement made at the gurdwara. We told people that at night a drone would appear like a sharp light and make a buzzing sound like a honey bee.

4) Are you taking any special precautions?

Not really. We just look up at the sky regularly whenever we are free or lying in the open. I heard that drones were spotted in the Hussainiwala sector in Ferozepur as well and the Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner banned their use at any function. A few days back, a light was seen in a border village of Fazilka too. The BSF was informed but nothing was recovered… We were told that someone from our side may also be a part of the drone plan, so we keep a check on strangers… If we all participate, Pakistan will fail.

5) How many Moujam villagers have farms across border fence?

Harvesting is about to start, so men from 70-80 houses go across the fence daily. Because of security checks, we can bring back only one trolley of yield at a time and hence it takes a long time.