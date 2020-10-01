Punjab: Over a dozen gram sabhas pass resolutions rejecting farm Acts

The 31 farmer outfits which are leading the fight had earlier urged all gram sabhas to pass resolutions against the agri Acts.(PTI Photo/ Representational)

OVER A DOZEN gram sabhas of different Punjab villages Wednesday passed a resolution against Centre’s controversial farm laws. These included Ghrachon village of Sangrur where AAP state president Bhagwant Mann had gone when gram sabha was called.

The Sabha passed the resolution here and got it recorded in the official register with panchayat secretary. Similar was the case in village Sangatpura of Sangrur where Sarpanch Baldev Singh said, “We are a village with more than 2,600 votes and all of us are against farm laws. Our gram sabha unanimously passed a resolution against farm laws. Noting was done in register by Panchayat Secretary and we have also deposited out ‘rosh resolution ‘ written on gram sabha’s letter pad to DC Sangrur.”

Panch Sandeep Singh said, “When entire village is sitting on dharnas, they will pass resolution as well. Perhaps it becomes a ray of hope for us.”

The other villages where resolution against farm laws have been passed by gram sabhas are Giddar village in Bathinda, Lehal Kalan in Sangrur, Khose Kotla village of Moga, Tungwali village of Bathinda, Burj Dhilwan village of Mansa and Maluka village of Bathinda. Mahendra Singh from Tungwali village said,” Entire village was united on this issue and hence gram sabha meeting was called in which this resolution was passed.”

Veer Singh, sarpanch of village Khose Kotla, said, “We are against the kale kanoon and hence we have passed this resolution. We want these resolutions to reach the President and if all villages pass such resolutions, perhaps we will be heard.”

The 31 farmer outfits which are leading the fight had earlier urged all gram sabhas to pass resolutions against the agri Acts.

AAP leader Bhagwan Mann has also been asking villagers in his speeches to call gram sabha meetings and pass resolutions.

Meanwhile, Sangrur DC Ramvir said, “Four to five villages have sent gram sabha resolutions to district development panchayat officer (DDPO).”

