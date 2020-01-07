Punjab: Out in the cold

At the Government Primary School, Banda Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar. The classes are run either in the open or in the verandah of a gurdwara. Express At the Government Primary School, Banda Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar. The classes are run either in the open or in the verandah of a gurdwara. Express

In the past two and half years, Punjab’s Congress government has made several claims about transforming government schools in Punjab and turning nearly 8,100 of 19,200 of them into ‘Smart Schools’ (of which only 261 are government-funded). But there are still children in the state-run primary schools that continue to shiver out in the cold as classes are held in the open either due to lack of buildings or due to unsafe classrooms. And there are several others who must brave the chill sitting on cold floors in the absence of benches in classrooms.

The prolonged cold wave this winter has proved to be particularly harsh on tiny tots still showing up at schools that run without proper infrastructure. The pre-primary section in government schools (with children aged 3-5 years) has been started without schools having basic infrastructure.

Further, as per the data that was revealed in Punjab Assembly in 2018 by then School Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary, as many as 3,488 classrooms and 80 buildings of government schools had been declared unsafe across the state.

Sources said many other unsafe school buildings have been razed after being declared unsafe but new ones haven’t come up yet forcing teachers to hold classes in parks, Dharamshalas (community centres), gurdwaras, under trees and sheds or wherever space is available.

Despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar and Director General of School Education Mohammad Tayyab, refused to share the latest status of infrastructure in government schools in Punjab. Singla said, “We are working on it. Grants are being issued for new classrooms.”

However, the office of Education Minister Singla and Secretary Krishan Kumar did not divulge information when asked to share the latest status and data of schools still without buildings and classrooms. The Indian Express took stock of schools in the state still grappling without minimum basic infrastructure.

Government Primary School (EGS),

Village Samaon, Mansa

At this primary school in village Samaon in block Budhlada-1 of Mansa, there are 103 children including 25 in pre-primary, but the school building has just two rooms. Worse, there are no benches for any class and all children from Class 1 to 5 and even pre-primary kids sit on floor on rags.

“There are six classes but just two rooms. We have no other option, but to make kids sit outside under the open shed. This time when it is being extra cold, we are making them sit together in two rooms but it becomes nearly impossible to adjust 103 children in two rooms. So, Class 2 and 3 are sitting outside, even in this cold.

Where should we make them sit otherwise?,” said Rajwinder Singh, ETT teacher. “The school was started nearly ten years back, but without basic infrastructure. Problem has increased since pre-primary was started. Our heart pains making small children sit outside in biting cold, but what should teachers do when there are no benches or even sufficient rooms,” he added.

Govt Primary School

Patti Roopa, Moga

This school in Patti Roopa of Moga city has been functioning without a building for decades, and no one seems to knows since when exactly. Currently, all children sit in a community hall in a local park called Tek Chand Park. Nearly 41 children in pre-primary section now sit on the floor on the rags.

With this winter getting extra cold, teachers are now adjusting pre-primary kids too on benches with other kids and studies are suffering. “Even we do not know that since when our school is without a building. Since we are posted here, it is running from this community hall in this park and all children sit under one roof.

We have to make pre-primary kids sit on ground because there is no space or benches for them. This time it was too cold so we tried to adjust them on benches with other kids. Local residents told us that even before shifting to this park, school was running from a dharamshala and was building-less for decades,” said a teacher requesting anonymity. “Benches here have also came through donations. We have no grants or donations now to get benches for pre-primary kids,” she added.

Govt Primary School

village Birewala Dogra, Mansa

The school in block Budhlada-2 of Mansa, with 101 children, including 23 in pre-primary, is running from four classrooms. Hence, pre-primary, Class I and Class IV kids sit on the ground and sometimes also outside in the open, depending on the weather.

Darshan Singh, one of the teachers, said, “We have four classrooms but there are seven classes including pre-primary aged 3 to 5. We have to make small children sit on ground or they are crammed into four rooms depending on weather. But then there are not enough benches too and teachers arranged mattresses for pre-primary kids on their own. We got no grants to get benches or even mats for pre-primary kids,” he added.

The old unsafe building of school was razed and four rooms were built but there isn’t enough room to accommodate all children. “Smart Schools are fine but what about the schools not even having basic infrastructure to accommodate children and they shiver outside in cold. Is this humane,” he asks.

Govt Elementary School

Chak Jinda, Jalandhar

Around 240 children in primary wing including ten from pre-primary are huddled in the four small rooms in five marlas (125 sq. yard) school building, which was in dilapidated state till some months back. Later, the school staff led by head teacher with their own efforts and some aid from the government, converted these dingy rooms into makeshift classrooms.

Recently, a porch was constructed in front of these rooms to save them from rainwater flooding. The school does not have any staff room and classes are even held in the office room of the school head.

“School was allotted 72 marla land of an old dry chhapar (pond) of the village in the vicinity in July 2018 through the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar (village is under corporation limits) under resolution number 111, but still the land hasn’t been transferred in the school’s name and construction remains pending,” said school sources.

They added: “If this land is transferred to the school then it can even be upgraded up to middle or high school as currently the children of this area go to middle schools in far away localities. They cross the National Highway and it has even led to several accidents in the past.”

Govt Primary School

Banda Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar

This building-less primary school has no classrooms for 114 children including 36 in pre-primary class. All it has in the name of rooms is a small porch and a midday meal room.

Existing since 1970s, the school had a building, but soon it was allegedly encroached by a religious establishment that started a ‘langar’ here. School children eventually had nothing but a porch left to sit and study, in harsh cold or summer days.

“How we can give 100 per cent result when we don’t even have a single classroom,” said a teacher, adding that they have been taking up the matter with the education department but there has been no help forthcoming.

“The department asked us to shift children to other schools but it is not possible because other government schools are far away and the children have to pass from the busy old GT road which is not safe,” said school sources, questioning why the department has failed to get the school land freed from religious encroachment.

Govt Elementary School

Saipur, Jalandhar

This school has just four small rooms in three marlas (75 sq yard) for the primary wing which has 375 children including 62 in pre- primary. Running for over three decades, school sources said that with more than 300 children who cannot be adjusted in only four rooms, they are made to sit outside in harsh weather conditions.

“We have arranged double mats for them to sit on the ground as it is torturous to sit on the floor in chilling cold conditions,” said school sources, adding that government should first provide basic infrastructure for primary schools.

Seeing the students suffering in cold, the nearby gurdwara opens its one room for the school. “We open one room for the children during very cold weather,” said a gurdwara official, questioning why government fails to provide basic facilities to primary schools.

