Punjab: Open from June 8: Malls, hotels, religious places; bar on bars stays

The Punjab government Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting June 1 and allowed the opening of places of worship besides shopping malls, hotels and restaurants from June 8.

The government also allowed the movement of persons till 9 pm. The night curfew will continue for eight hours till 5 am, as per the guidelines issued by the Punjab Home Affairs and Justice Department.

Wearing of mask is mandatory and social distancing is to be ensured and any lapses can attract penalty.

All shops would be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and the liquor vends will be opened between 8 am and 8 pm. However, for shops situated in main bazaars, market complexes and rehri markets and other crowed places, district authorities can exercise their discretion and in order to avoid crowding can stagger opening of shops. Barber shops, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours will also be allowed to open between 7 am to 7 pm.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the state government has prohibited opening of cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places till June 30. Bars, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed to open in Unlock 1.0.

The central government and private offices will be allowed to open as per required strength without any restrictions except that compliance of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times, shall be ensured. The timings may be adjusted to work in small teams to ensure strict compliance of these restrictions, the guidelines have directed.

All the Punjab government offices would remain open as per required strength. However, head of the office will ensure that there is adequate space for maintaining social distancing norms. If the space is inadequate, the employe es will be required to attend office by rotation.

District authorities have been empowered, in order to avoid crowding and congestion, stagger timings of various offices without curtailing the office hours.

Inter-state movement of persons by domestic flights/trains/ buses/cars is allowed subject to the condition that the inward passengers would follow the SOP of the health department. The passengers would be required to either download Cova-app and get self-generated ‘e-pass’ or declare their particulars at the airport/railway station/bus stand.

The persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home except for essential requirements and or health purposes.

The state has prohibited social/political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco in public places is prohibited. However, there is no restriction on the sale.

At weddings and related gatherings number of guests will not be allowed to exceed 50. At funerals and performance of last rites, not more than 20 persons would be allowed to gather.

