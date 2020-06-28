Punjab: Online training starts for 672 newly recruited Head Masters from today

The training will continue throughout July. (Representational) The training will continue throughout July. (Representational)

At a time when students of state government schools are taking online classes in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab Education Department is going to start training programme for the new school heads from Monday with Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, as the online training partner.

The five-day training aims at developing motivational leadership qualities and shaping up their overall personality. A total of 672 Head Masters, including 317 under Rashtriya Madhymik School Abhiyan (RMSA), will be trained. In the first batch, 95 Head Masters will be trained from June 29 to July 3. The training will continue throughout July.

“In COVID-19 times, it is very important to keep the students updated with their subjects as well as other personality development activities with limited resources and hiccups coming in online classes. To handle such circumstances, we whould have trained teachers,” said a senior officer in the education department.

A District Education Officer said, “The teachers will be trained to run the school not only in normal times but also in times when everything has changed and studying at home has become a new normal.”

“A school head should be resourceful in such circumstances and he must know how to take up the challenge of COVID-19 and shape up the future of their students,” another officer said.

A newly recruited Head Master of Government Senior Secondary School, Sangrur, said: “We are excited to get this training at a time when learning levels of the students have taken a hit due to closure of schools.”

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar maintains that the training will be of international level and the newly recruited school heads will be trained in managerial, leadership, professional and progressive qualities.

The main subjects of the training programme will be contemporary context of leadership, motivation, motivation staff and students at school level, motivation and sustainable leadership, team building and dynamics, and effective communication.

The sessions will be held by experts like Dr Arushi Jain, ISB; Chanderashekhar Sripada, ISB; Rajeshwar Upadhyay, Dr Gulshan Sarma, director general, ICSI; Dr Sarada Chanrashkaran, academic director and head, Whitefield Global School, Banglore; Sweta Rajput, Prof Doreswamy Nandkishore, Amrita Chakravorty, and Dr M Kanchan.

