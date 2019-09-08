Punjab: One hurt in violence during bandh against TV serial

The Valmiki community enforced a day-long bandh on Saturday against the telecast of a TV serial that they say distorted “historical facts”, hours after they announced to withdraw the call for the stir after the Punjab government suspended telecast of the serial Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush.

The bandh threw life out of gear in parts of the state as markets remained shut and several incidents of violence were reported, including a shopkeeper allegedly shooting at a protester.

The Valmiki Action Committee claims the serial, airing on Colors TV, contained derogatory remarks against the ‘Bhagwan Valmiki’, thereby hurting religious sentiments. The organisation has demanded the serial’s telecast be banned countrywide and its director and cast arrested.

Explained Group often gets wider support This is not the first time the Valmiki community is up in arms against a perceived slight. At 38 per cent, Punjab has the highest concentration of Dalits in India, which explains the alacrity with which the Punjab government imposed a ban on the TV show. Although Valmikis form a small proportion of the community, their protests often garner support of other Dalits, including the majority Ravidasiyas, which makes them a formidable force that successive governments have been loath to upset.

Warning against attempts to disturb peace and communal harmony, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh late Saturday ordered immediate ban on the telecast of the serial. He also asked the DGP to ensure strict vigil and crack down on disruptive elements.

Earlier in the day, commercial establishments were closed in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Phagwara and Ferozepur.

In Jalandhar’s Nakodar, a shopkeeper opened fire after protesters tried to enforce the bandh. A bullet hit Gurpreet Singh (22). He was rushed to hospital, said SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Navjot Singh Mahal said, adding that two shopkeepers have been arrested.

In Fazilka, there was a clash between Valmiki protesters and shopkeepers in Nauhria Bazar.