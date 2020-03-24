Punjab: On second day of curfew, 228 FIRs, 111 arrests

Police enforce the lockdown in Punjab’s Ludhiana. (PTI) Police enforce the lockdown in Punjab’s Ludhiana. (PTI)

Punjab Police Tuesday registered 228 first information reports under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC for violation of curfew orders, registered two cases of violation of quarantine guidelines and arrested 111 people.

Violation of section 188 of IPC can lead to imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine up to Rs 1000 or both.

Maximum 38 cases of violation of curfew orders were registered in SAS Nagar (Mohali), followed by Amritsar (Rural) with 34 cases and Tarn Taran and Sangrur (30 cases each). Fourteen cases were registered in Amritsar Police Commissionerate, 11 in Fatehgarh Sahib and 10 in Jalandhar Police Commissionerate. In remaining districts, including the police districts, there were less than 10 cases registered for the violation of the curfew with nil cases in Ludhiana police commissionerate, Pathankot, Barnala, Khanna and Fazilka, till the filing of this report.

The two cases of violation of quarantine guidelines were registered in Muktsar Sahib.

Till the filing of this report, maximum number of persons arrested for the violation of curfew order was in Tarn Taran with police arresting 43 persons, followed by 23 in Kapurthala, 15 in Hoshiarpur and 13 in Bathinda.

Five persons each were arrested in Patiala (seven FIRs) and Ferozepur (seven FIRs), followed by four arrests in Gurdaspur (four cases), two arrests in Ludhiana Rural (two cases), and one arrest in Muktsar (two cases each of violation of curfew and quarantine). No arrests were made in remaining 18 districts, including police districts.

During the curfew, some policemen were seen distributing langar to people from economically weaker sections in Ajnala while urging through a portable poublic address system to remain inside their houses. They were also seen buying vegetables from an elderly vendor from a rehri and offering him sanitizer to clean hands. Punjab chief minister shared both the videos on his twitter handle.

At several other places, police personnel were seen acting tough on curfew violators. Videos of policemen were circulated on social media where violators were being lathicharged, made to do sit ups, were being slapped and verbally humiliated for coming out.

