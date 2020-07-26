Punjab: On Raksha Bandhan eve, no Sunday lockdown for sweet shops

The association had earlier given this demand to respective DCs and on Saturday, the question was raised during CM’s #AskCaptain initiative. The association had earlier given this demand to respective DCs and on Saturday, the question was raised during CM’s #AskCaptain initiative.

AGREEING TO demand of Punjab Halwai Association, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has allowed sweet shops across the state to open for business on coming Sunday (August 2), a day before Raksha Bandhan which falls on August 3. The association had earlier given this demand to respective DCs and on Saturday, the question was raised during CM’s #AskCaptain initiative.

Wholesale and retail garment sellers had also recently raised the demand of lifting Sunday lockdown. However, this relaxation will be applicable only for halwais and essential services on August 2.

Narinder Singh, president of Punjab Halwai Association and proprietor of Kays Lovely Sweets shop at Dandi Swami Chowk, said, “Coronavirus has caused major recession. Sunday lockdown added fuel to this fire. People make their purchases on Sundays only and if they sit at home, this money will not rotate in the market and it will create more problems.”

He added, “We consider Raksha Bandhan as the start of festival season. Hence, we had written to the CM seeking relaxation of Sunday lockdown for halwais as it can create rush on Monday morning. Moreover, business loss will also happen due to lockdown. We are really thankful that CM has accepted this demand of ours. We expect good sales on Raksha Bandhan…We are around 2,500 sweet shop owners in Punjab and this festival will determine our festival sale outcome.”

Another Association member, Charanjit, said: “Raksha Bandhan will indicate how the festival season will go ahead in Punjab. People are hardly coming out to buy anything and we are finding it difficult to pay salaries of our staff, power bills. This relaxation is a relief for us.”

Meanwhile, garments and hosiery association has asked for permanent lifting of Sunday lockdown to let business improve in the market. Surinder Sharma, President of the association said,”We are ready to close shops on two week days, but Sunday should be open. CM should seriously reconsider our demand.”

