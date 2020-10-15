Punjab nod to 33% women quota in state civil services

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Amarinder Singh government on Wednesday approved 33 per cent reservation for women in direct recruitment for the Punjab civil services, boards and corporations. The state Cabinet, at a meeting presided by CM Amarinder Singh, approved the ‘Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020’ to provide such reservation for women for direct recruitment to posts in government, as well as in Boards and Corporations in Group A, B, C and D posts, an official spokesperson said.

The state had provided 33 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies. The Cabinet also gave its nod to a Bill to replace the ‘Punjab State Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2020’. It will be introduced in the next Assembly session.

The establishment of the multi-member Commission, aimed at bringing in more transparency and check corruption among public servants, was approved by the Cabinet last month through the ordinance, an official spokesperson said. The Cabinet cleared the decks for the state to launch its own SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme.

