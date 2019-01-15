Punjab: NGO pitches for cultivation of poppy to fight drug menace

An NGO Monday pitched for poppy cultivation in Punjab as a “possible solution to the synthetic drug menace” that the state is grappling with. The NGO, Insaaf, chose the occasion of Maghi Mela in Muktsar to put forth the idea and even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh and 20 marla plot to any person who was able to explain that poppy was not a solution to the synthetic drugs.

“We are awakening the masses. Cultivation of poppy is one possible solution that can help rid Punjab of drug problem. It will also make farming profitable. When countries like Canada and the US have allowed farming of poppy, why can’t India do the same,” said Jagmeet Singh Jagga, president, Insaaf.

Jagga said that was the NGO’s 6th conference and now they will fight the battle legally. “Our team of lawyers will file plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get it implemented. Before filing the petition, we will start a fresh signature campaign”.

Ranjit Singh of Kisan Khushaal Welfare Society said, “By 2030, we will be facing water scarcity, soil fertility issues. It is high time we made farming profitable. Farming of poppy on one acre gives an income of Rs 30 lakh and after covering all the expenses, a farmer can make a profit of not less than Rs 18 lakh. Also, poppy consumes very less water. So our fight for poppy farming will continue”.