Punjab: Newly-elected Phagwara MLA booked for model code violation

Two days after winning from Phagwara Assembly segment, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal was booked Saturday for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Dhaliwal had allegedly wrapped a scarf with the party symbol around his neck inside polling booth 184 where he cast his vote.

A video of it had also surfaced on social media. Based on a complaint by BJP candidate Rajesh Bagha, the Election Commission had issued a notice to Dhaliwal and asked the returning officer to conduct an inquiry and send the report.

The returning officer sent the report to S Karuna Raju, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Punjab, following which a case was registered under Section 130 of the People’s Representation Act at Phagwara police station.

Dhaliwal had won from Phagwara seat by a margin of 26,116 votes. The by-election was necessitated after the seat fell vacant when MLA Som Parkash had won Lok Sabha election in May from Hoshiarpur.