Punjab: New sarpanches, panches to take oath today

Districts across Punjab are gearing up to organise oath-taking ceremonies for the newly elected sarpanches and panches of over 13,000 villages on January 11. District-level programmes will be held across the state on and would cost the exchequer around Rs 4.5 crore. While CM Amarinder Singh will be in his home district Patiala for the oath ceremony, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Tripat Rajinder Bajwa will be in Ludhiana.

“All the sarpanches will be getting personally signed letters by the CM congratulating them. These letters are being issued for the first time,” said an official while talking about arrangements in Ludhiana.

Advertising

During the SAD-BJP regime, such functions were organised in batches by clubbing districts, and were attended then CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra will be in Sangrur, while anothe minister Razia Sultana will be in Mansa. Cabinet Minister Rana Sodhi will be in Faridkot for oath taking ceremony.

Ahead of the oath taking ceremony, Malaut MLA and Deputy Speaker Ajiab Singh Bhatti announced Rs 50 lakh grant for village panchayats of his constituencies which can be used for various development works. He announced this from his discretionary fund during bhog of Akhand Path organised at Malaut by panchayats of various villages after thumping victory to the party candidates.