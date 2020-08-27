Punjab: Nawanshahr village resolves not to give samples to govt health teams, writes to DC

Health worker at the "7 am to 9 pm" .."Walk through" COVID-19 testing centre started at one of the outer gate of the DMC&H in Ludhiana.

Angered over alleged lack of proper care at Covid hospitals, resident of a Nawanshahr village have resolved not to get tested for coronavirus. The village has written to the Deputy Commissioner Sheena Aggarwal asking her not to send any sampling teams to the area. The decision was taken after two Covid-19 patients from village, including the Sarpanch, died at Government Rajindera Medical College and Hospital, Patiala.

The letter claims that given the lack of proper medical care at the hospital, it is better to get treated at home.

In the letter (copy of which is available with the Indian Express) titled, “Regarding not getting Covid-19 test done”, the Gram Panchayat and all village residents have stated that a Covid-19 sampling team had come to the village on August 21, but the panchayat and the residents are against getting their tests done. It adds that it is requested not to send any health department team again to the village, saying that if anyone tests positive in the village he or she will be treated at home.

Sarabjit Jafarpur, ex- Sarpanch of the village, said that the Sarpanch of their village Capt Kehar Singh (retd) was quite healthy and had no health complications. He had tested positive on August 15 following a Covid-19 death in village on August 9 at the Rajindera Hospital. “Same day he was referred to Rajindera Hospital in Patiala where he was declared dead at 1 pm in the night. How can a healthy person like him die within few hours….He was made to sit on chair for several hours and not even provided bed in the ward,” said Jafarpur, adding that even drinking water and food was not provided to him.

“When hospitals have no infrastructure then why should we go there,” said Jafarpur.

“It is better that we get tested on our own if we notice any symptoms and get ourselves quarantined at home and treat as per the guidelines of the doctors rather than getting admitted in the hospital,” said another Panhcyat member, Pardip Singh. Following the death of Kehar Singh, all his family members tested negative, barring the sister-in-law of the deceased.

