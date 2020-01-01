Punjab: Nawanshahr in Doaba takes lead in declaring villages drug-free

While 50 of 71 villages were declared drug-free a few months back, 21 have been declared drug-free on the eve on the New Year. While 50 of 71 villages were declared drug-free a few months back, 21 have been declared drug-free on the eve on the New Year.

Nawanshahr district of the Doaba region has taken a lead in the crusade against drugs launched by the state government as 71 villages of the district have been declared drug-free in the past six months, while Hoshiarpur district is in the second in the list with 37 villages.

As per the available information, Nawanshahr has identified 71 villages out of its total 466 villages (15 per cent) which are totally drug-free and there was no case registered under NDPS Act and also no drug recovery was made from any resident of such villages. Additionally, there are no addicts in these villages, as per the government’s information.

In Hoshiarpur, while nine villages have been declared drug-free last week, nearly 25 villages were declared drug-free in the past couple of months. Hoshiarpur has over 1,300 villages in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, Vinay Bublani said that following the new guidelines for drug-free villages in July, they have been conducting meetings in villages against drugs.

Bublani said a “collective force has been working at the village level to sensitise people to make them aware of the social stigma they have in the shape of drugs”.

Bublani added that in the first instance, we declared as many as 50 villages that included 19 from Nawanshahr subdivision, 16 from Balachaur subdivision and 15 from Banga subdivision, drug-free. Now, with the addition of 21 more villages, the graph has increased to 71 and we are feeling proud to have a positive response from the people.

“We are going to request to the state to give some reluctance in these conditions/parameters like decreasing time period of FIRs registered in the villages under NDPS ACT so that more villages to be included in the campaign of Drug-Free villages,” said Bublani.

The recently tagged drug-free villages included Majara Khurd in Nawanshahr, Beeka, Dhaha, Balo, Rampur, Katt, Gujjarpur Khurd, Baghora, Ladhana Jhikka, Ladhana Uchcha, Ballowal and Kajla in Banga, Sobhuwal, Saidgama, Jhangdian, Khurdan, Sarangpur Panch Peda, Surapur, Dobhali, Makkowal Jabba and Bhannu in Balachaur. DC Bublani said many villages to vow for the drug-free tag this New Year and he would request the government to decrease the time period from five years to 2-3 years.

DC, Hoshiarpur, Isha Kalia, also said the list of drug-free villages was received from Special Task Force (STF) wing of the police department, and then checked through the concerned SDMs, Guardian of Governance (GOG) and after such checking “we got them declared as drug-free”.

New rules

The Punjab government has laid new parameters for declaring the villages/wards drug-free and sent the directions to the districts cross the state in July. It laid the new parameters because it came into its notice that several villages were declaring themselves ‘drug-free’ while there were NDPS cases and drug addicts in those villages.

To give a drug-free tag to any village, there should be no FIR under NDPS Act or the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against any resident of the village/ward in the past five years. No recovery of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substance has been effected from the village/ward in the past five years. The same process as enumerated will be followed every six months to confirm the drug-free status.

For verification, Sub Divisional Mission Team (SDMT) should obtain a written declaration from concerned cluster coordinator, the written declaration from all members of concerned Nasha Roko Nigran Committee (NRNC) and written declaration from at least two Drug Abuse Prevention Officer (DAPOs), who are appointed in every village, from concerned village/ward that there are no drug abuse victims in that village/ward. Then this report should be cross verified by SDMT by obtaining a report from Guardians of Governance (GoGs), who are appointed by the government of Punjab in every district of the concerned village/ward.

After this three members of the concerned SDMT will hold a public meeting in the concerned village/ward and obtain feedback directly from the people of the village/ward. SDMT will then submit the report to District Mission Team (DMT) regarding declaring the village drug-free.

The same process has to be followed every six months to confirm the status of the drug-free village.

