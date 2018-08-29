Punjab National Bank takes over Jalandhar stadium to recover loan

The Punjab National Bank Tuesday sealed the iconic Guru Gobind Singh Stadium (Reuters/File photo) The Punjab National Bank Tuesday sealed the iconic Guru Gobind Singh Stadium (Reuters/File photo)

With the Jalandhar Improvement Trust failing to repay the loan taken against city’s iconic Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, the Punjab National Bank Tuesday sealed the stadium and took its possession by pasting the notice on the stadium walls. In the notice, PNB authorities mentioned that this stadium’s possession under Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002.

The bank had earlier issued a notice on April 27 to the civic body to repay the amount of Rs 105 crore, which was taken against the property by JIT, in 60 days time of the receipt of the notice. The borrowers failed to repay the amount. According to PNB sources, the price of this prime land, which is located in the heart of the city is around Rs 300 crore.

