Punjab: Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh cremated with full military honours at Jagraon

The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from 22 Punjab, who laid down his life in the high altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along the Line of Control, were cremated in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district with full military honours Sunday.

The junior commissioned officer is survived by his father, wife and two sons aged 11 and 13.

An Army contingent arrived with the mortal remains and gave Singh a final farewell.

On Friday, Parwinder died on the spot after falling into a minefield in the line of duty.

Jagraon SDM Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, on behalf of the district administration, paid homage while District Planning Board Chairman and former minister Malkit Singh Dakha attended on behalf of the state government. Representatives of various political and social organisations, administrative and police officers were also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Saturday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh. The CM, in a press statement, had said that the state government would provide all possible help and support to the family.