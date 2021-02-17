scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Congress wins 49/50 seats in Abohar MC, SAD gets one

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The outcome of the elections will be significant as it comes amid farmers' protests and during the last year of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2021 11:56:19 am
People in queue to cast their votes for the Punjab polls, in Amritsar on February 14, 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Punjab local body elections will be declared Wednesday, three days after polls were held to over 100 civic bodies in the state. Counting of votes began at 9 am this morning amid tight security. Elections were held last Sunday to 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies, including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils. A total of 9,222 candidates contested the polls.

The outcome of the elections will be significant as it comes amid farmers’ protests and during the last year of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government. This is also the first time the MC elections, which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are being held in the same year as the Assembly polls.  Over 70 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote on February 14. (The Indian Express analyses how Punjab voted)

The State Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling in two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation after reports of irregularities during voting; the results will be declared on Thursday. The order came a day after repolling was conducted in three booths of the Patran and Samana municipal councils in Patiala after miscreants damaged electronic voting machines.

Live Blog

Follow Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates; repolling in two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation; polls amid farmers' protests, and in the last year of Amarinder Singh government.

11:50 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Of 9,222 candidates contesting Punjab elections, major chunk comprises Independents

There are 9,222 candidate contesting the Punjab municipal elections, of which 2,832 are Independents. The ruling Congress fielded 2,037 candidates, while there are 1,569 from Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.

11:46 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Repolling in two booths in Mohali after reports of irregularities

Repolling is being conducted in two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation in Mohali after reports of irregularities during voting.  

11:43 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Congress wins 49/50 seats in Abohar MC, SAD gets one

The Congress has won 49/50 seats in the Abohar MC, while the SAD has bagged one seat

11:35 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Postponed due to Covid-19, Punjab MC elections held in Assembly election year

The Punjab municipal elections were to be held in 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic. It is the first time that the MC elections have been held in the same year as the Assembly elections. It is generally believed that most of the civic bodies go with the ruling party as people believe the government would pump in money if the local bodies are also ruled by them. But, considering this is the last year of the government, the outcome could be anything, writes Kanchan Vasdev.

11:32 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Why are the Punjab municipal election results significant?

The outcome of the elections are significant as it comes amid the farmers’ agitation and during the last year of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government. The Congress government has supported the farmers' protests to the hilt. Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested the polls independently after two decades of alliance -- SAD walked out of the NDA last year over the farm laws.

11:30 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Punjab municipal election results to be declared today

The counting of votes for elections to 117 urban local bodies (ULBs) is underway in Punjab. Counting began at 9 am, and the results are expected to be declared by this evening. A total of 9,222 candidates contested the polls on February 14, which saw over 70 per cent voter turnout. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates on the results!

Punjab local body polls, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Punjab farmers protest, Punjab news, Indian Express People in queue to cast their votes for the Punjab polls, in Amritsar on February 14, 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Elections were held in 117 urban local bodies (ULBs) — including eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats — of Punjab. Bypolls were held in four wards. In 2015, elections were held in 123 municipal councils with 69 per cent of consolidated voting.

This time, 9,222 candidates are in the fray, of which 2,832 are independents.

Mansa recorded the maximum turnout of 82.99 per cent, followed by Bathinda at 79 per cent, while Sangrur witnessed a turnout of 77.39 per cent. Mohali witnessed the lowest turnout at 60.08% per cent.

While the average voter turnout in Punjab’s 117 urban local bodies (ULBs) was 71.39 per cent, 22 Nagar Panchayats (NPs) in the state, which have a large rural base, recorded a turnout higher than the state’s average.

Data analysed by The Indian Express revealed that 12 out of 26 Nagar Panchayats voted above 80 per cent and all of them are in state’s Malwa region, which has 46 per cent of the total NPs while 10 out of 26 Nagar Panchayats voted above 74 per cent and less than 80 per cent. Only four Nagar Panchayats voted below the state’s voter turnout and these are Bhikhiwind which polled 63.42 per cent in Tarantaran district, while Rayya Nagar Panchayat in Amritsar district polled 63.27 per cent. Nayagaon in Mohali district polled 65.90 per cent votes, Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar had a turnout of 70.59 per cent and the rest 22 NPs polled above the state’s poll turnout.

Protests against farm laws had started from Malwa with Mansa and Bathinda as the epicentres.

