Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Congress wins 49/50 seats in Abohar MC, SAD gets one

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Punjab local body elections will be declared Wednesday, three days after polls were held to over 100 civic bodies in the state. Counting of votes began at 9 am this morning amid tight security. Elections were held last Sunday to 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies, including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils. A total of 9,222 candidates contested the polls.
The outcome of the elections will be significant as it comes amid farmers’ protests and during the last year of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government. This is also the first time the MC elections, which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are being held in the same year as the Assembly polls. Over 70 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote on February 14. (The Indian Express analyses how Punjab voted)
The State Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling in two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation after reports of irregularities during voting; the results will be declared on Thursday. The order came a day after repolling was conducted in three booths of the Patran and Samana municipal councils in Patiala after miscreants damaged electronic voting machines.
There are 9,222 candidate contesting the Punjab municipal elections, of which 2,832 are Independents. The ruling Congress fielded 2,037 candidates, while there are 1,569 from Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.
The Congress has won 49/50 seats in the Abohar MC, while the SAD has bagged one seat
The Punjab municipal elections were to be held in 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic. It is the first time that the MC elections have been held in the same year as the Assembly elections. It is generally believed that most of the civic bodies go with the ruling party as people believe the government would pump in money if the local bodies are also ruled by them. But, considering this is the last year of the government, the outcome could be anything, writes Kanchan Vasdev.
