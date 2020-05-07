Punjab mulls advancing paddy transplantation by a week

This year the transplantation would be done from June 13, sources said. (Representational Photo) This year the transplantation would be done from June 13, sources said. (Representational Photo)

Fearing an impending crisis due to shortage of labour, the state government is mulling advancing the paddy transplantation by a week.

The issue would be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. The paddy transplantation was pushed to June 20 in the state in view of underground water drying up. This year the transplantation would be done from June 13, sources said.

“Since labourers are going back home to their states, the labour shortage is imminent. Hence, the farmers would be allowed to start transplantation early so that their crop is not delayed,” a government official said.

He added that although the date was advanced last year in view of Lok Sabha election, this year it was more out of an attempt to manage agriculture without enough labour.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd