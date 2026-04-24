‘Punjab will not forget these 7 traitors’: AAP after Raghav Chadha, 6 others quit party

Minutes after AAP’s MP Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, and 4 other quit the AAP, party leader Sanjay Singh said Punjab will “never forget these traitors who stabbed the people in the back”. Sanjay Singh further attacked the BJP, saying the party was conducting “Operation Lotus under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi” ahead of the Punjab elections to break the AAP.

Singh alleged the 7 rebels, including Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal, were joining a party (the BJP) that had given rise to organised corruption.

He said: “Operation Lotus is being executed on the Punjab Government…ED, CBI is being used to execute this Operation Lotus…The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors’…”