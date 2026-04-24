‘Punjab will not forget these 7 traitors’: AAP after Raghav Chadha, 6 others quit party

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Minutes after AAP’s MP Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, and 4 other quit the AAP, party leader Sanjay Singh said Punjab will “never forget these traitors who stabbed the people in the back”. Sanjay Singh further attacked the BJP, saying the party was conducting “Operation Lotus under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi” ahead of the Punjab elections to break the AAP.
Singh alleged the 7 rebels, including Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal, were joining a party (the BJP) that had given rise to organised corruption.
He said: “Operation Lotus is being executed on the Punjab Government…ED, CBI is being used to execute this Operation Lotus…The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors’…”
#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, “Operation Lotus is being executed on the Punjab Government…ED, CBI is being used to execute this Operation Lotus…The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors’…” pic.twitter.com/VXKN4hPbmk
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026
Singh claimed the BJP has always obstructed the development works of CM Bhagwant Mann in Punjab and now, these 7 MPs were joining the BJP. “The people of Punjab should remember these 7 names. The people of Punjab will never forget them.”
AAP वरिष्ठ नेता एवं राज्यसभा सांसद @SanjayAzadSln और AAP नेशनल मीडिया प्रभारी @anuragdhanda की महत्वपूर्ण प्रेसवार्ता | LIVE https://t.co/XNbUh6EZDh
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 24, 2026
Minutes earlier, during a press conference, Chadha said: “The real reason why I distanced myself from party activities is that I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship because I was not a part of their crime. We had just two options – quit politics and give up our work in the last 15-16 years, or do positive politics with our energy and experience. We have decided that we, 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram