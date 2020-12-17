Punjab to levy processing fee for registration of new model of motor vehicle

Currently, no processing fee is being charged from the manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers by the Punjab government. (File photo)

The Punjab Cabinet Thursday gave nod for charging processing fee for the registration of new models of motor vehicle or its variants in the state.

The Cabinet, during a virtual meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, gave approval to amend the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for charging a processing fee of Rs 5,000 from manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers, to give approval for the registration of new model of a motor vehicle or its variants or LPG or CNG kit or electric vehicle in Punjab on the pattern of Haryana.

The cabinet decided that the transport department would give approval for registration of a new model of motor vehicle, or its variants, in the state to the manufacturers or their authorised dealers. Currently, no processing fee is being charged from the manufacturers of motor vehicles or their authorised dealers by the Punjab government in respect of the said approval of registration in the state.

The neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are charging such a fee, it said.

LABOUR RULES

In a bid to further improve ease of doing business in the state and fulfil one of the conditions imposed by the central government for obtaining additional borrowing of 2 per cent of GSDP, the Cabinet approved an amendment to Rule 29 and insertion of new Rule 78A to Punjab Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Rules, 1973.

It will allow industrialists to maintain different prescribed registers in electronic/digital formats to reduce their compliance burden, in line with the demand of the industries to this effect, it said.

The Centre, in May, had imposed certain conditions obtaining 2 per cent additional borrowing.

One of the conditions was to have automatic renewals under the labour laws.

TAX COLLECTORS

The Cabinet also approved revision in pay scales of tax collectors working in Panchayat Samitis under the Rural Development & Panchayats Department from existing Rs 5910-20200+2400 (Grade Pay) to 10300-34800+3600. The revised scale would be implemented from the date of issuance of orders and would result in additional expenditure of Rs 9 lakh per annum.

The posts of tax collectors are filled on promotion from amongst panchayat secretaries. However, the tax collectors have been working on the pay scale (Rs. 5910-20200+2400) and panchayat secretaries on pay scale of 10300-34800+3200, leading to a grave anomaly. Subsequently, the Cabinet has taken this decision to rectify the anomaly in the existing pay scales.

MITTAL’S APPOINTMENT

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the appointment of noted industrialist Amrit Sagar Mittal as vice-chairman of the Punjab State Planning Board in the rank and status of Cabinet Minister, besides also approving the terms and conditions in this regard. The appointment period has been fixed from his joining date (July 30, 2019) till April 11, 2022.

