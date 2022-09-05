Punjab: Mohali Trade Fair organiser booked for joyride collapse

A day after a swing broke mid-air and fell from a height of 50 feet injuring at least 16 persons in the Mohali Trade Fair, the district police Monday registered a case against the organisers of the event.

A case has been registered against trade fair organiser Mukesh Kumar and unidentified members of his team under Sections 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase VIII police station.

Deputy SP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal told indianexpress.com that they would soon arrest the accused.

When asked whether the organisers had taken the permission to operate the joyride, Bal said preliminary probe has revealed that the organisers did have the permission.

“We have initiated the probe, and will act accordingly,” Bal further said.

When asked why the organisers have been charged for assault and wrongful confinement, Bal said eyewitnesses have told them that when the accident happened, bouncers present at the spot misbehaved with some visitors and pushed them around.

Meanwhile, doctors said most of the injured persons were discharged from the hospital after treatment.