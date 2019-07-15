Moga man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; FIR against five

A 55-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly chained and thrashed by five people in Moga’s Redwa village on the suspicion that it was on his complaint alleging power theft that officials raided their premises and disconnected their motor.

After a video of the incident went viral, an FIR was registered on Saturday at Dharamkot police station against the five people, all of whom are absconding. The incident is believed to have taken place on July 6.

The victim, identified as Harbans Singh, in his statement to police said that the accused were operating a motor using stolen power and suspected that he was the complainant who got their residence raided by PSPCL officials. He alleged that the accused chained and assaulted him and also threatened to kill him. Other villagers rescued him when he screamed for help as the accused tied him to a tree and started beating him, he added.

In the video clip, the accused can be seen dragging Harbans Singh with an iron chain wrapped around his neck and hands. One person can be seen raising his hand, threatening to hit him, after which another person is seen and both then proceed to pull the man from both sides. One person is also heard hurling abuses while the victim says, “I swear I didn’t do it.”

Police said the accused believed Harbans had complained about their motor running on kundi connection (stolen power) following which PSPCL staff had raided their residence and disconnected it. Gurmeet Singh, Satwant Singh, Mahinder Singh, Chinder Singh and Mangat Singh were booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.