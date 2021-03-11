Punjab MLAs try to block Khattar’s way, Vidhan Sabha Speaker raise strong objection

In a statement, Gian Chand Gupta said that he spoke with hos counterpart Rana KP Singh and asked him to take strict cognisance of the matter. (File)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Wednesday strongly objected to some Punjab MLAs attempt to block the way of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Assembly premises.

In a statement, Gupta said that he spoke with hos counterpart Rana KP Singh and asked him to take strict cognisance of the matter.

“Rana KP Singh also expressed regret over the incident and assured the Haryana Speaker that strict steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future. Gupta has also written a letter to him in this regard,” a statement issued by Haryana Vidhan Sabha read.

On Wednesday evening, Khattar was addressing media in front of Speaker’s Gate after end of the day’s session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. At the same time, some Punjab MLAs and other people reached there and tried to block his way and raised slogans.

“This kind of behaviour shown by Punjab MLAs was indecent and should be highly criticised as it is against ethics and principles of Parliament. Since it is a common complex of both the Assemblies, the kind of in parliamentary behaviour shown by the Punjab MLAs against ML Khattar will certainly lead to a wrong practice as such incidents will spoil the brotherhood and harmony among the leaders of both the Vidhan Sabhas,” Gupta said.

In his letter to his Punjab counterpart, Gupta said he (Rana KP Singh) is the patron of all MLAs of his state. Therefore, he should immediately try to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Gupta also requested Rana KP Singh to issue appropriate guidelines to all the MLAs of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in this direction.

Gupta also asked Rana KP Singh for holding a meeting of both the sides.