Punjab Congress MLAs question Capt on drug menace, he says mafia’s backbone broken

MLAs from the ruling Congress as well as the opposition on Wednesday raised the issue of drug menace during the ongoing Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Congress MLA Harpartap Singh Ajnala said that in his border constituency, Ajnala, many youths were passing away right in front of the eyes of their mothers due to drug overdose. He called upon his colleagues to do no such thing that lets drug peddlers escape the clutches of law.

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains reminded Punjab Chief Minister of his vow taken at a political rally before 2017 elections. He praised former STF chief Harpreet Sidhu by calling him an honest officer and said that he had given a report on drug trade that “your then Cabinet Minister (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had read out to the media but it was never made public as it had names of senior leaders”. He called upon the CM to arrest big fish involved in the drug racket.

Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Cheema also raised the report by the STF that was still lying sealed in the High Court. “Why has that report not been opened yet? Is the Chief Minister trying to save those people? “

He dared Amarinder to arrest those responsible for the menace of drugs in the state.

During his speech, Amarinder responded by saying that he had sworn in the name of Gutka Sahib in Damdama that he would break the backbone of drugs, which he had successfully done.

He said, “My government’s comprehensive campaign against drugs has squarely broken the backbone of the drug mafia in the state. The campaign continues unabated, in line with my poll promise.”

He said the state government had adopted a comprehensive EDP — Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention — strategy to meet the requirements of its promise to the people of Punjab.

Citing figures, Amarinder said 34,373 NDPS cases had been registered during the last three years, with the arrest of 42,571 persons and seizure of 974.15 kg of heroin by Punjab Police. A total of 193 Out-patient Opioid Addiction Treatment (OOATs) clinics had been established and were providing free regular treatment to drug addicts, and, at present, 3.70 lakh persons were undergoing treatment for drug addiction in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister assured the House that these efforts will be redoubled and continue “till we succeed to control, if not fully obliterate, drugs from the state”.

