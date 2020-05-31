Punjab MLA Angad Singh donates salary for rest of his tenure to fight Covid-19

Singh also appealed to the state government to prepare a strategy for the temporary/contractual frontline warriors to convert their posts to regular ones. Singh also appealed to the state government to prepare a strategy for the temporary/contractual frontline warriors to convert their posts to regular ones.

A Congress MLA in Punjab Saturday announced to give up his rest of the tenure’s salary and said that the money should be used for the betterment of the people of state facing problems due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Rana K P Singh, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh said that at a time when all the nations were in the grip of the pandemic and each nation was trying its best to save its citizens from the clutches of Covid-19, he too wanted to contribute to the efforts being made by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh by “foregoing my salary for the rest of my tenure as MLA for the welfare of people of Punjab”.

Praising the strategy devised by the CM for safe return of migrants to their parent states and Punjabis stuck in other states, to Punjab, he said that the coordination committees set up by the Assembly Speaker in this regard too had proved quite fruitful.

Expressing grave concern over the setback to the economy, Angad Singh said that when the people who sent them to the legislative assembly for safeguarding their interests, were facing financial problems due to Covid -19, his conscience did not allow him to continue getting salary from the taxpayers’ money.

He also appealed to the state government to prepare a strategy for the temporary/contractual frontline warriors to convert their posts to regular ones. He also demanded a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to appreciate their services to keep their morale high.

