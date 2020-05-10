Punjab: Ministers walk out of pre-Cabinet meet, oppose relief to liquor contractors

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and all other ministers on Saturday walked out of a pre-Cabinet meeting. (File Photo) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and all other ministers on Saturday walked out of a pre-Cabinet meeting. (File Photo)

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and all other ministers on Saturday walked out of a pre-Cabinet meeting to discuss an amendment in the excise policy after a showdown between them and Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh as they opposed relief to liquor contractors amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Cabinet meeting scheduled at 2 pm was later postponed.

The decision to provide relief to liquor contractors and end the deadlock between them and the government was also deferred.

Trouble started when the chief secretary informed the ministers about providing relief to the contractors by waiving the licence fee for 37 days of curfew period. Sources said Technical Education Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi objected, stating that there was no need for Cabinet ministers to be called in when the amendment had already been decided “at the cost of the state exchequer”.

He is learnt to have asked how a policy could be finalised without consulting the Cabinet. To this, the chief secretary is learnt to have stated that policies were prepared at the behest of the Cabinet.

This angered Channi, who also raised the issue of the new policy being sent to ministers only 10 minutes prior to the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Manpreet Badal is also learnt to have objected to the proposed relief, saying, “Chief secretary’s retort was not only for Channi but for the entire Cabinet.”

He also said that excise collection of the state could not meet the target last year and there was a deficit of Rs 700 crore. He is learnt to have asked how he, as finance minister, would run the state if relief is to be given. To this, the chief secretary is learnt to have objected, saying he is a responsible official of the state. This led to Manpreet getting up and walking out of the meeting. He was followed by Channi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra is learnt to have tried to placate them but Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa threw the papers related to the policy. He is learnt to have accused the officials of “looting” the state and “accusing the ministers instead”. It is learnt that he accused the officials of their largesse for the contractors at the cost of state exchequer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd