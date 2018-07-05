Punjab minister wants dope test for those contesting Panchayat polls

Indian boxers tested after anti-dope officials find syringe outside room Indian boxers tested after anti-dope officials find syringe outside room

Punjab Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Thursday said he was in favour of a mandatory dope test for candidates contesting the forthcoming Panchayat polls in the state.

Bajwa’s statement comes a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

“I want that nomination of contestants for Panchayat polls should be cleared only if he undergoes a dope test,” said Bajwa adding that he would put up the proposal before the cabinet for approval.

“I do not want a person taking smack (heroin) or other drugs to become a Sarpanch,” he said.

There are almost 13,000 Gram Panchayats, 148 Block Samitis and 22 Zila Parishads in the state. While the Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishad elections were likely to be held by Sep 10, Gram Panchayats polls were scheduled to take place by Sep 30.

Bajwa, a strong votary of the dope test, visited the Mohali civil hospital for his dope test. However, as he was on medication, the test could not be done.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App