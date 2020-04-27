Punjab minister launches ‘Ambassadors of Hope’ contest for school students

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Monday launched “Ambassadors of Hope”, a massive online competition that would cover over 18 lakh students in the state. The first-of-its-kind competition invites students from all the schools to share positive ideas in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, while launching the competition on his Facebook page, asserted that children are the most optimist part of society and play a significant role in bringing positivity in their families and community.

Three winners from every district will be shortlisted who will get an Apple iPad, laptop and Android tablets as first, second and third prize respectively. All the participants in the campaign will get an appreciation letter in the form of “Ambassadors of Hope” certificate.

“Students from classes I to XII of all the schools of Punjab are free to participate in this competition and they can share their videos with us through Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat using the #AmbassadorsOfHope so that we can view and examine them,” he said, adding that the aim of this competition is to inject positivity and aspiration in kids so that they keep dreaming bigger in the times of cynicism and gloom ushered by the pandemic.

“I will also hold a meeting with the winners through a video conference to encourage them and listen to their ideas for betterment of Punjab,” Singla said, insisting the primary objective of this contest is to keep children’s hope and ambitions alive in the atmosphere of abject negativity.

He added that teachers of the winners will be incentivised while schools ensuring maximum participation will also be felicitated. To ensure maximum participation, there is no fee or complicated registration process as the primary objective of this campaign is to motivate children to use their time creatively during the lockdown.

Specifying the rules of the contest, the minister also said that video should not be shorter than one minute and longer than three minutes. The students can share their idea in form of a speech, song, poem, dance or skit. While uploading the video, the students should share their name along with name of the school and district using the hashtag #AmbassadorsOfHope. The students can also share the link of their video on social media at ambassadorsofhopepunjab@gmail.com.

