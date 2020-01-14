Punjab may bring resolution opposing CAA and NPR

In a statement, Amarinder Singh had said that as far as his government was concerned, there was no way it would allow the divisive Act to be implemented in Punjab. (File) In a statement, Amarinder Singh had said that as far as his government was concerned, there was no way it would allow the divisive Act to be implemented in Punjab. (File)

The Congress government in Punjab is likely to bring a non-official resolution in upcoming session of Assembly to oppose the CAA and the NPR.

Sources said the resolution would be moved in the two-day Special Session of the Vidhan Sabha and the issue is also likely to be discussed in Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The Special Session begins January 16.

“Punjab is likely to follow Kerala Assembly that opposed the CAA a few days ago. We are also planning to do the same,” said a Punjab government official.

Only last week, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had opposed the CAA and supported Kerala Vidhan Sabha strongly. In a statement, he had said that as far as his government was concerned, there was no way it would allow the divisive Act to be implemented in Punjab. Amarinder had asserted, “You cannot force us to do so.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App