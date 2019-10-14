Punjab: Massive tent city spread over 282 acres to open Nov 1, work nears completion

A huge tent city spread over 282 acres has been set up at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district where 35,000 persons will be accommodated at a time during celebrations for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Devotee registration started last week and the tent city will open for pilgrims on November 1. Apart from this 25 ‘welcome gates’ are being set up around Sultanpur Lodhi to welcome visitors.

Advertising

Talking to The Indian Express, the tent city’s project manager, Pankaj Sharma, said that they have divided the tent city into three parts which include Tent City -1, near Gurudwara Ber Sahib, on 96 acres, Tent City-2 on 40 acres on Kapurthala road and Tent City-3 in 120 acres on Lohian road. Apart from this, a huge pandal of 16,000 sq. meter is also being set up near Gurudwara Ber Sahib in 26 acres of land where more than 20,000 people can be accommodated at a time. The structure work for the tent city is almost over, with cloth and finishing work pending.

Sharma said that they were ahead of schedule and the finishing work would wrap up a few days ahead of the opening.

According to Sharma, the tent city has 367 big dormitories that will accommodate 60 persons each dormitory, 600 small dormitories to accommodate 15 person each, 776 family tents have come up to accommodate four persons in each tent and 476 cubical tents will accommodate two persons in each. Apart from this, every tent city will have a VIP lounge, are demarcated for ‘langar’ (community kitchen) and a registration counter.

Advertising

Apart from nearly 30,000 visitors, 5,000 police and civil administration officials will be accommodated for the security and administrative duties. No one will be allowed to these cities without proper identity cards.

Indore-based Girdari Lal and Sons are the company involved in getting the tent city-ready with nearly 800 persons working day and night. The project, from beginning till completion, will have involvement of 5000 to 6000 workers, informed Sharma. He also said that it is the same company which had made a tent city in Patna Sahib during the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh two years back. The state government is spending nearly Rs 52.83 crore on these tent cities.

Sultanpur Lodhi Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said that apart from these tent cities they are also making boarding and lodging arrangements in all the nearby villages of Sultanpur sub-division, which has around 175 villages.

Besides, a ‘digital museum’ and a light and sound show would be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi from November 1 to 12 near the main pandal opposite PUDA colony to showcase the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

MLA Navtej Singh Cheema informed that a 45-minute light and sound show with colourful visual presentations, ultra-modern laser techniques and unique acoustics will be open for pilgrims from November 2 to November 9 from 6.15 pm to 7 pm and 7.45 pm to 8.30 pm, while from November 10 to 12 the shows will be organised from 7 to 7.45 pm and 8.30 to 9.15 pm.

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, DPS Kharbanda said that all the gates will be completed by October 15, work for which is being undertaken by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. He said that each gate would be 40 feet wide and 20 feet in height. He added that tight security arrangements would include putting up CCTV cameras all around the town.

Already, large number of people are visiting Sultanpur Lodhi and there are huge traffic jams in the city.