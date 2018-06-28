Punjab: Mass movement against drugs launched on social media, Amarinder under fire for staying mum

Padma Shri Dr SS Johl (centre) takes oath during a seminar on drugs in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Padma Shri Dr SS Johl (centre) takes oath during a seminar on drugs in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With several drug-related deaths reported from various districts in Punjab in a week, a non-political mass movement against drugs especially chitta (heroin) has been launched by the people on social media. The movement has been named ‘Chittey De Virodh Vich Kaala Hafta- Maro Jaan Virodh Karo’(Black Week Against Drugs- Either Die or Protest).

Last week, a video from Faridkot’s Kotkapura went viral in which a youth Balwinder Singh was seen lying in a garbage dump with a syringe injected in his veins. Another video of Gurbhej Singh from Tarn Taran’s Dhotian village also went viral in which his son was seen lying beside the body asking his father to drop him to school. Gurbhej’s mother said in the video that his son was an addict and went to washroom to inject himself and died minutes later.

At least nine deaths have been reported leading to public anger against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh whose pre-poll promise was to eliminate drugs from Punjab within ‘four weeks’ after assuming office.

The mass movement is already gathering massive support from youths, Punjabi singers, actors, advocates, theatre artistes besides others across the state who are planning to launch it as a mass movement on the ground as well. Initially, a map of Punjab in black colour is being circulated to protest the deaths and people have already made it their display photograph on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate Hakam Singh from Chandigarh, one of the initiators of the movement said, “We have launched this non-political movement after witnessing the recent spate of deaths and ground level situation in Punjab. Nothing has changed in a year and youths are dying taking drugs. We are getting support of many Punjabi singers, actors, advocates, retired IAS and IPS offices, philanthropists among others. From July 1-7, there will be massive protests and demonstrations on roads against drugs. We will be reaching villages where people will be encouraged to come out and speak against drugs. If government is doing nothing, we cannot sit and keep mum. If they cannot, we have to save the youths of Punjab. People should wear black turbans, suits, dupattas, ribbons to show their protest.”

Questioning why Chief Minister has not visited a single drug death family till now, he said, “Sitting in Chandigarh is not going to give him a real picture of what is happening in villages here. Why not a single word of sympathy for such families from our CM,” he asked.

Mahinder Pal Loomba, a government employee (health supervisor) from Moga who too has joined the movement said, “After seeing the ground reality in Punjab, I am not afraid of anything. Even if I lose my job, I will speak against drugs and this government. I have done some ground work before declaring this war against drugs. There are 22 rehabilitation centers for addicts in the state and shockingly, there are not more than 10 inmates in any of them. The centers have failed to provide any skill development to addicts, thus failing the entire purpose of their existence.In Civil Hospital Moga, we have seen addicts injecting openly but none is there to help them. Where is Captain Amarinder Singh? Is he so busy that he cannot see what is happening in Punjab? Why he cannot travel and see condition of these families whose children have died injecting drugs?”

Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Sardara Singh Johl, a world renowned food economist, who too has announced support for the movement said that he has failed to find any difference between Congress and SAD-BJP government. “If not 10, then Captain could have met at least one or two families where drug deaths happened. His promise of eliminating drugs within four weeks was anyways untenable. But now why this insensitivity? He did not even express two words of sympathy for families. Visibly, government has no plan ahead to tackle this menace because they are catching patients with small quantities of drugs not main suppliers. Both Captain and Badals are traditional politicians. According to me, entire Punjab should wear black badges and ribbons till drugs do not end because nothing can be expected from SAD-BJP or Congress both.”

It was on March 11 that The Indian Express reported that government has no official data on drug deaths in Punjab. Health minister Brahm Mohindra maintains that due to social stigma, families hide actual cause of death and thus there is no data available.

