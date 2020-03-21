Punjab: Man, woman who returned from Dubai on March 9 isolated in Barnala, colony sealed

Workers conduct a sanitisation drive in Barnala Workers conduct a sanitisation drive in Barnala

TWO PEOPLE from Barnala’s 22 Acre Colony have been admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital as suspected cases of coronavirus.

The colony has been sealed and is being disinfected.

The 60-year-old woman and 45-year-old man (unrelated) returned from Dubai on March 9. Both were admitted in hospital after complaining of chest pain Thursday evening, and their samples have been sent for testing.

Twenty-eight people who came in direct contact with them have also been quarantined. Barnala Civil Surgeon Dr G B Singh said,”Twenty-eight people have been quarantined and samples of both suspected patients have been sent for testing. The reports are expected to come by Saturday.”

“They were absolutely fine and had no symptoms. They fell sick 4-5 days ago and since then health officials are monitoring them. Last evening, they were admitted in an isolation ward. All direct and indirect contacts have been quarantined.”

The patients are not related but have the same travel history and also stay in the same colony. Barnala DC Tej Partap Singh Phoolka said, “Their samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited. The patients are stable and even their contacts have been quarantined.”

Questions have been raised as to why the two were not immediately quarantined after their return from Dubai on March 9. The 70-year-old COVID-19 patient who died in a Nawanshahar village visited Holla Mohalla and many other places after returning to India.

Similar is the case of another COVID-19 patient in Chandigarh who came in contact with at least 119 persons (directly or indirectly) after she came back from London. Even in this case, she went straight home after arriving from London and mingled with people instead of quarantining herself.

Dr Rajesh Bagga, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, said, “Lack of awareness among masses is a major reason. Our medical staff also face challenges at times when we ask people to quarantine themselves. If they don’t want to quarantine themselves in hospitals, they can do it in their home as well. But most of the time, people go into denial mode after they show no symptoms. For the larger interest of people, they must do so to protect others.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd