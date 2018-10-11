Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Punjab man who hurled shoe at Parkash Singh Badal sentenced to two years in jail

According to Nimbale, intentions behind the shoe tossing was the anger over the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and government's inaction.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 2:01:07 pm
Parkash Singh Badal, punjab congress, punjab bjp, bjp-SAD, SAD, amarinder singh, punjab assembly elections, indian express, india news After addressing a group of people, returning from the village, a shoe was hurled around 1 pm. (File Photo)

A court in Punjab’s Malout has jailed a man for two years for hurling a shoe towards the then Punjab chief minister,  Parkash Singh Badal, during an election campaign in January 2017.

The incident took place at Ratta Khera village in Badal’s Lambi Assembly constituency, where he was campaigning for Assembly polls. After addressing a group of people, returning from the village, a shoe was hurled at him.

Muktsar SSP Dhruman Nimbale had said Singh was the brother of Amrik Singh Ajnala, the parallel “jathedar” of Takht Kesgarh Sahib appointed by “Sarbat Khalsa”.

According to Nimbale, Singh’s intentions behind the shoe tossing was the anger over the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and alleged government inaction.

Singh was taken into custody and was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

