Punjab: Man returns from Jordan, sets family, self ablaze

A man, who returned from Jordan on Wednesday evening, set his family and later himself ablaze in the early hours of Thursday. While three of the family members, including the man, died, the remaining two have been admitted and are in critical condition in the civil hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 am at Alamgeer Mohalla of Kala Sanghia town in Kapurthala district. The man, who was later identified as Kulwinder Singh (35), returned home without informing his family about his arrival. He was living in Jordan for the past one-and-half-years.

While Kulwinder died on spot, his five-year-old son Abhi and eight-year-old daughter died on the way to the hospital. His wife, Mandeep Kaur (32), has been referred to a civil hospital in Jalandhar.

Kulwinder reportedly learnt about a few youth harassing his wife and family members in the area, police said. “He had seen some objectional pictures of his wife with one of the youth due to which a fight broke out between the couple yesterday night,” sources in the police said.

In her statement to the police, Mandeep Kaur said her room was set on fire by her husband because he was upset over the situation.

Kulwinder’s sister, Jaswinder Kaur, who also sustained injuries, tried to save her brother’s family. She told police that she heard someone screaming in the early hours of Thursday and ran out to see the room burning set on fire. She told police that she tried to save them with the help of locals but only managed to rescue her sister-in-law.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Saroya, told The Indian Express that in her statement, Mandeep told police that Kulwinder set the house on fire after he learnt about the youths harassing her.

Police said two persons have been detained and a probe is underway into the case. Kulwinder’s mother Mohinder Kaur alleged Sunny, one of the detainees, is the main accused.

