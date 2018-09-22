Punjab: Man, pregnant wife found dead

Deep Kaur’s body in the kitchen and Rajpreet Singh’s body in the lobby, lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries in their heads. (Representational image) Deep Kaur’s body in the kitchen and Rajpreet Singh’s body in the lobby, lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries in their heads. (Representational image)

A man and his pregnant wife were found dead in Pandori Khatrian village in Ferozepur district on Friday.

The couple were identified as Rajpreet Singh (50) and his wife Deep Kaur( 45). Villagers came to know about the incident at 8.30 am Friday when the domestic help found Deep Kaur’s body in the kitchen and Rajpreet Singh’s body in the lobby, lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries in their heads, adding that both were dressed to go out of the house when the incident happened.

DSP Zira Narinder Singh, DSP Ferozepur Jaspal Singh and other officers reached the spot and lodged a murder FIR.

