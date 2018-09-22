Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Punjab: Man, pregnant wife found dead

The couple were identified as Rajpreet Singh (50) and his wife Deep Kaur( 45). Villagers came to know about the incident at 8.30 am Friday when the domestic help found their body in the house.

Written by Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: September 22, 2018 1:41:48 am
Deep Kaur's body in the kitchen and Rajpreet Singh's body in the lobby, lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries in their heads.

A man and his pregnant wife were found dead in Pandori Khatrian village in Ferozepur district on Friday.

The couple were identified as Rajpreet Singh (50) and his wife Deep Kaur( 45). Villagers came to know about the incident at 8.30 am Friday when the domestic help found Deep Kaur’s body in the kitchen and Rajpreet Singh’s body in the lobby, lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries in their heads, adding that both were dressed to go out of the house when the incident happened.

DSP Zira Narinder Singh, DSP Ferozepur Jaspal Singh and other officers reached the spot and lodged a murder FIR.

