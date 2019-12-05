Punjab: Man, nephew killed in firing at wedding

Police at the venue after the incident. (Express) Police at the venue after the incident. (Express)

A 50-year-old man and his nephew died after multiple gunshots were allegedly fired during a marriage function at Kashmir Gardens in Doraha Wednesday evening.

Khanna police said that the man who allegedly opened fire was also injured as the others tried to intervene. In the process, the weapon turned and a bullet went through his arm.

Other guests present at the wedding told police that Punjabi singer Babbu Maan was also performing at the venue when the incident took place in the hall where people were having food.

The deceased were identified as Balwant Singh (50) and his nephew Gurpreet Singh, in his twenties, of Dhandran village, Ludhiana. Police said that the accused Jagjit Singh, who allegedly opened fire with his weapon, also belongs to the same village and both groups had an old enmity.

DSP (Payal) Hardeep Singh said that the accused and deceased — both invited by the groom’s family — had a minor argument which later snowballed. Jagjit allegedly opened fire with his weapon, after which Balwant and Gurpreet sustained bullet injuries. Both were rushed to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana and were declared dead on arrival.

Jagjit Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana. Dr Shelly, medical superintendent, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, said that a bullet went through Jagjit’s arm and he was given first aid.

Khanna SP (investigation) Jagwinder Singh said that prima facie, it was a case of old rivalry. “It is yet to be confirmed which weapon was used in the crime. Statements of the families of victims and accused are being recorded,” he said.

An FIR for murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act was being registered at Doraha police station at the time of filing of this report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App