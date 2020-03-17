Punjab: Malls, theatres and shopping complexes shut till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

The chemists and grocery shops in the malls have been exempted from the shutdown.(File) The chemists and grocery shops in the malls have been exempted from the shutdown.(File)

In view of the guidelines by the Centre, the Punjab government Tuesday issued directions to close all the shopping complexes, malls, museums, theatres and local weekly Kisan Mandis till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus scare. However, the chemists and grocery shops in the malls have been exempted from the shutdown. Similarly, all the local weekly Kisan Mandis (farmers market) in the state have been closed in a bid to restrict people to gather in a large number at one place.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by the Punjab government is led by Brahm Mohindraand and also comprises of Om Parkash Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Razia Sultana, Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The GoM will review the present situation in the state and take stock of the availability of prescribed medicines and deployment of medical and para medical staff at the crucial junctures.

The GoM has allowed the street hawkers to sell the vegetables for the convenience of the public.

Apart from issuing advisory to Dera Heads to postpone their religious congregations, the GoM has also decided to restrict the gathering at the marriage function being organised. Directions have also been issued to the deputy commissioners to ensure that the gathering at any marriage function must not increase beyond 50 people. Likewise, the commssioners will also ensure that all the restaurants, hotels, dhabas and food courts in their respective areas are implementing hand washing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces besides ensuring physical distancing of 1 meter between people and tables.

The GoM has also directed the School Education Department and administrative bodies of other private educational institutes to postpone the examinations. “In case, there is dire need of conducting the examinations, the particular institute and school would inform the district administration and would also ensure that one meter distance is maintained between two students.”, the statement said.

The GoM has expressed serious view of the fact that COVID-19 has literally brought Europe at a standstill and all the business, education, religious institutions in Europe have been shut down.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd