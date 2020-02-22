Punjab makes it mandatory to write all sign boards and road milestones in Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script: Tript Bajwa

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that he had assured Punjab Vidhan Sabha to implement this decision during the special session held to commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that he had assured Punjab Vidhan Sabha to implement this decision during the special session held to commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The Punjab government on Friday, made it mandatory for all the government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations to write all the sign boards in Punjabi language in Gurmukhi Script.

Besides this, the road milestones would also be written in Gurmukhi Script in the state. The Punjab languages department has sent a letter to all the departments in this regard.

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, said that he had assured Punjab Vidhan Sabha to implement this decision during the special session held to commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The Punjab Languages department has issued these orders as per the Punjab State Language Act-1967 under section 4. As per the orders sign boards in all the government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and road milestones would be written at the top in Punjabi language in Gurmukhi Script and if the need arises to write in any other language it would be written below in smaller font.

To implement this decision in true spirit, Secretary Higher Education and Languages department Rahul Bhandari has sent a letter to heads of all the state departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Session Judges, Secretary Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Registrar Punjab &

Haryana High Court, Chairmans of Boards and Corporations and all semi government organizations.

The Higher Education and Languages Minister further said that to implement this decision in the private business, industrial and educational institutes, the languages department has written to labour department to issue a separate notification in this regard, which is expected to be issued soon.

